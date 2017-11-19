Reservist killed in an accident during training at CFB Shilo
Corporal Nolan Caribou is seen in this undated image.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 11:08AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 19, 2017 6:28PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Canadian military has launched an investigation after a reservist died during a training accident in Manitoba on Saturday.
The accident occurred at Canadian Forces Base Shilo, 35 kilometres east of Brandon, Man.
A reservist with the Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment of the 38 Canadian Brigade Group was killed. The regiment is based out of Winnipeg's Minto Armouries but was training at Shilo on Saturday.
Considerable training exercises are done at CFB Shilo, and the base is used by the Canadian military, RCMP and provincial corrections officers, as well as foreign militaries including Germany, France and the United States.
There were multiple training exercises underway when the accident occurred but no other information is available, including how the reservist died or if there were any other injuries.
This is the third time this year a soldier was killed during a training accident on a Canadian base.
In April, Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz, a member of the Royal Canadian Dragoons based in Petawawa, Ont., died and three other soldiers were injured in an accident involving a light armoured vehicle during a training exercise at the Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.
Master Cpl. Alfred Barr, a search-and-rescue technician from the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 17 Wing in Winnipeg, died in March when his parachute malfunctioned during a training event near Yorkton, Saskatchewan.
