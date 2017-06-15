Rescuers lure wayward beluga into net, remove it from N.B. river
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 6:48AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 15, 2017 12:27PM EDT
BATHURST, N.B. - Rescuers have managed to guide an endangered beluga whale into a net and removed it from a northern New Brunswick river as they seek to relocate it to a pod in its natural habitat.
A marine mammal group participating in the unique and complex operation tweeted that the whale was in the net and they were trying to keep him stable and secure.
The Fisheries Department said in an earlier Tweet today that it was reconfiguring its nets and using an acoustic deterrent device to direct the beluga in a certain direction.
They are hoping to move the juvenile whale from the Nepisiguit River to the St. Lawrence Estuary near Cacouna, Que.
They are planning to return the whale to the estuary, where there is a pod of belugas.
It's not clear why the whale wandered into the river weeks ago, but scientists suggest it may have been following fish and gotten lost.
