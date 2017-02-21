

CTVNews.ca Staff





Kamloops Search and Rescue says all seven people who went missing Monday at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C., have now been found.

In an update on Facebook early Tuesday morning, Kamloops SAR said,

Alan Hobler with Kamloops Search and Rescue says the

Two snowboarders and five skiers went out of bounds at the Sun Peaks Resort on Monday, venturing into gully where they could end up stranded or in a creek, according to Alan Hobler of the Kamloops SAR.

Search crews were scouring the area with the assistance of infrared-equipped drones

Rescuers said the avalanche hazard level was low, and the temperatures were relatively mild overnight.

With files from The Canadian Press