Rescuers locate all 7 missing at B.C. ski resort
A chairlift is seen in this Instagram photo of Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops, B.C. (Instagram/@SunPeaksResort)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 2:17AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 7:43AM EST
Kamloops Search and Rescue says all seven people who went missing Monday at a ski resort near Kamloops, B.C., have now been found.
In an update on Facebook early Tuesday morning, Kamloops SAR said, "All seven have been located and in good condition. KSAR is currently extracting the final two."
Two snowboarders and five skiers went out of bounds at the Sun Peaks Resort on Monday, venturing into gully where they could end up stranded or in a creek, according to Alan Hobler of the Kamloops SAR.
Rescuers said the avalanche hazard level was low, and the temperatures were relatively mild overnight.
With files from The Canadian Press
