TORONTO - Mexican media say a Canadian man is charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman at a Cancun resort.
The reports say the woman -- who they identify as Gabriela Janeth Jaramillo -- was killed on April 22, and had arrived a few days earlier to meet her 33-year-old Canadian boyfriend.
The Quintana Roo attorney general's office said in a May 5 release that a man -- identified only as M.K. -- was arrested on the way out of a hospital, where he had been since April 22.
The release said translators were brought in to inform the man of his rights and he was charged with homicide.
A spokesman for Global Affairs told The Canadian Press in an email that consular services are being provided to a Canadian citizen who has been detained in Cancun.
John Babcock says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.
