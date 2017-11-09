

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario man has died after the explosion of an oxygen apparatus that police say may have been caused by a lit cigarette.

Durham Regional Police told CP24 the man died in a “completely innocent” mishap that triggered an explosion at a home in Oshawa, Ont., on Thursday morning. The man appeared to have been smoking while using a breathing apparatus, Durham region spokesperson Jodi MacLean said.

Durham Fire Chief Derrick Clarke says further investigation is needed to determine whether the victim was actually smoking at the time of the explosion.

“There’s a report that smoking materials may have been present,” Clarke told CTVNews.ca. He says the Ontario Fire Marshal will examine the scene to shed more light on the possible cause.

“There wasn’t an oxygen cylinder per se that exploded, but there was an oxygen-concentrated machine involved in this incident,” Clarke added.

The name and age of the deceased has not been released.