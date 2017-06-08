Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early days
In this May 7, 2016 file photo, a wildfire burns south of Fort McMurray, Alberta. (Jonathan Hayward /The Canadian Press via AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 9:59PM EDT
EDMONTON - A report into the Fort McMurray wildfire cites critical communications breakdowns as the fire swept into the municipality and forced thousands to flee.
Independent consultants that produced the report for the province noted that in the early days of the fire in May 2016, the two crews battling the blazes were operating through different command centres.
Communication broke down when one crew chief realized the fire would enter Fort McMurray, but failed to inform crews in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.
The municipality had to learn from social media that the fire was entering the community.
Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson says the province has already begun working to ensure a unified communications structure for future disasters.
The fire damaged thousands of homes and force more than 80,000 residents to seek safe ground.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Complainant under cross-examination at Toronto police sex assault trial
- Report into Fort McMurray wildfire cites communications breakdown in early days
- B.C. man facing terror charges cheered Quebec, Ottawa attacks: trial
- Quebec woman who stopped on highway for ducks, causing fatal crash, loses appeal
- Ontario man allegedly faked illness to avoid paying restaurant bills