Port officials in Richmond, B.C. are posting more warning signs and cautioning about the dangers of feeding wildlife after a young girl was dragged into the water by a sea lion in an encounter video that has now been seen around the world.

There were already several signs near where the incident occurred on a dock in Steveston, popular among tourists for its marine mammals.

In a dramatic video shot by local resident Michael Fujiwara, a young girl is seen sitting on the edge of a dock as a large, male sea lion swims in the water below. In an instant, the sea lion emerges out of the water and grabs hold of the girl’s dress and pulls her into the water.

The little girl appeared to be unharmed after another man jumped in to help her out of the water.

After reviewing the video, the chair of the Steveston Harbour Authority, Robert Kiesman, told CTV Vancouver that he was disturbed by the behaviour of the nearby adults.

“To not only be feeding the sea lion, but to let the little girl sit on the deck with her back to it and dress hanging over,” he said. “Really mindless behaviour.”

On Sunday, there were already some new signs fastened to the edge of the docks by the Steveston Harbour Authority reading: “Please do not feed the sea lions” in large, capitalized print.

Kiesman said they’re planning to put up even more in the days ahead. The group already has staff regularly patrolling the docks to verbally warn visitors against feeding the marine life.

There are also signs printed from Fisheries and Oceans Canada that detail the potential risks of feeding sea lions specifically and the repercussions of doing so.

“It can be dangerous to touch sea lions as they have sharp teeth and may bite extended hands or fingers,” one of the signs read. “These bites can cause very serious infections that may lead to amputation of a limb or even death.”

The government advises the public to keep a distance of at least 100 metres from the animals to avoid disturbing them in their natural habitat.

According to Section 7 of the federal government’s Marine Mammal Regulations, anyone who disturbs a marine mammal, except when legally fishing, can face a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine.

Officials at the Vancouver Aquarium are urging the little girl’s family to come forward so she can be examined for any injuries or infections from her encounter with the sea lion.

With files from CTV Vancouver