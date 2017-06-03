The remains of a young indigenous woman have been found just outside of Winnipeg, more than nine months after she disappeared.

“This phenomenon in Canada, this national tragedy, keeps happening,” Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson told reporters during a press conference on Saturday. “We have to find a way to stop the murder and taking away (of) our indigenous women and girls.”

Christine Wood, 21, vanished in August of last year after leaving a Winnipeg hotel. Wood had been visiting the city with family from their home in Oxford House, a remote First Nations community in Northern Manitoba.

On Thursday, Wood’s remains were found buried in a ditch by a farmer who was checking his crops in Springfield, a rural municipality directly east of Winnipeg. An autopsy identified the remains as Wood’s on Friday.

“To George and Melinda -- Christine’s parents -- I can’t begin to know your pain,” Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said at the press conference on Saturday. “But I will ensure that Christine is returned home to you as soon as possible.”

In April, Brett Ronald Overby, 30, was arrested in connection with Wood’s disappearance and charged with second degree murder, based on evidence found in Overby’s Winnipeg home. Overby never revealed the location of Wood’s remains, investigators said. He has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

The discovery of Wood’s body comes as the first family hearings in the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls wrapped up on Thursday in Whitehorse. As many as 4,000 indigenous women and girls are believed to have disappeared in Canada over the past two decades, activists say. Many of those cases remain unsolved.

Despite the tragedy, finding Wood’s body has brought some relief to her family, North Wilson added.

“We’re grateful and happy that she will be finally brought to people that love her and not in an empty field by herself.”

With files from CTV Winnipeg and The Canadian Press