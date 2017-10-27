

CTVNews.ca Staff





And just like that, a piece of Canadian football history was reduced to rubble.

The last standing section of the Taylor Field stadium, home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for 81 years, was demolished Friday as hundreds of football fans dressed in the team’s green jerseys watched on in a mix of nostalgia and sorrow.

The area is being converted to a mixed-use development. The City of Regina paid just over $2 million for the facility’s deconstruction.

Many fans gathered behind a security fence, while others perched on nearby rooftops to watch the west side grandstands of the stadium topple.

Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field served as the home to the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 1936-2016.

The Roughriders opened the 2017 season in a new facility, also named Mosaic Stadium, with a price tag of $278 million. The facility has a capacity of 33,000 but can be expanded to 40,000 for major events.

Fans shared memories of the stadium and photos of the dramatic demolition on Twitter.

Knowing that Taylor Field is going down today... it's really hit me harder than I thought. Miss that place #MosaicMemories pic.twitter.com/lAWnRQsyRS — Adrian DeCorby (@decorbs) October 27, 2017

Watching the live stream demolition of Taylor Field. Really just thinking about my dad. End of an era. It really is goodbye. #Riders — Ranelle (@RanelleC) October 27, 2017