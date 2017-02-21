

A Regina landlord is frustrated that refugees seem to be avoiding a neighbourhood he says he has enough trouble getting locals to consider.

Jason Hall has 95 houses in the North Central part of Saskatchewan’s capital. He says his tenants “aren’t having any problems,” but the area’s reputation means many renters avoid it out of “fear.”

Hall was hoping the arrival of more than 500 refugees since November would fill some of his empty houses but that has not been the case.

Hall alleges the non-profit resettlement agency Open Door Society has “declined to even show clients the houses.”

The Open Door Society’s Getachew Woldyesus says that they encourage newcomers to live in every part of the city, so if there is any source of stigma, it’s “word on the street.”

Either way, says Woldyesus, “at the end of the day, the decision becomes the newcomer’s.”

Regina Police statistics show there were 4,980 offences recorded in North Central in 2016 -- more than twice as many as any other neighborhood. Four of the city’s seven murders last year were in North Central.





