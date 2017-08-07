Thieves in Mission, B.C. redeemed themselves by returning a child’s dirt bike with a new lock, an oil change and a full tank of gas.

On July 29, Mel Flesher took to Facebook to bemoan the theft of her boyfriend’s child’s 80cc dirt bike from their apartment complex.

“We recently got this bike and fixed it up so they could learn how to ride,” she wrote. “Please keep you(r) eyes out for it.”

The post was shared and the thieves must have taken notice, because the next morning, Flesher found the bike exactly where it had been snatched from, along with a note saying that the thieves had purchased “a new, more secure lock,” topped off the gas and even changed the bike’s oil.

“Dear rightful owners,” the note, which was attached to the yellow Yamaha bike, reads. “Although not an excuse, me and my friend figured it would belong to some teenager who has outgrown it. When we read your Facebook post we immediately knew we had to take it back.”

The note, which Flesher shared on Facebook, also contained some cheeky advice: “For the future take the keys inside with you.”

“Ride on little man, you deserve it!” the note ends before being signed, “Regretful teenagers who learned their lesson via restorative justice.”

As for Flesher, she said that there are no hard feelings.

“Thank you for doing the right thing!!!” she wrote on Facebook on July 30. “We forgive you and hope this taught you a lesson.”