

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Border guards and Alberta RCMP say they have prevented a record amount of drugs from coming into Canada.

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency say they stopped a commercial truck hauling produce from California at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing last weekend.

They say they found 84 bricks of what they suspect is cocaine in the cab of the truck.

The bricks weighed almost 100 kilograms.

Coutts is about 300 kilometres south of Calgary.

The truck's driver and passenger were arrested and turned over to the RCMP.