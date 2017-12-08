Record suspected cocaine seizure at Alberta border crossing: RCMP
84 bricks of suspected cocaine are shown in Coutts, Alta., in this recent police handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canada Border Services Agency, RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 1:55PM EST
CALGARY - Border guards and Alberta RCMP say they have prevented a record amount of drugs from coming into Canada.
Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency say they stopped a commercial truck hauling produce from California at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing last weekend.
They say they found 84 bricks of what they suspect is cocaine in the cab of the truck.
The bricks weighed almost 100 kilograms.
Coutts is about 300 kilometres south of Calgary.
The truck's driver and passenger were arrested and turned over to the RCMP.
