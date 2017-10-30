

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – Record-breaking rainfall in Ottawa on Monday forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take an ATV for part of his commute to work.

Trudeau had to take a John Deer Gator ATV through washed-out back roads from his Harrington Lake residence in the Gatineau Hills to meet his motorcade on drier land before continuing to downtown Ottawa Monday morning, his office confirmed.

The property is approximately 26 km from Parliament Hill.

Monday’s record breaking rainstorm has caused flooding, downed power lines and destroyed several trees across the National Capital Region.

More than 50 mm of rain fell in just six hours Monday morning, Environment Canada reports, setting a new record. That’s after an entire weekend of new one-day records or rainfall.

Hydro Ottawa reports that the winds and rain caused thousands to lose electricity across the city. The utility tweeted Monday morning that crews are working as quickly as possible to restore power.

VIDEO: Crews clearing trees & restoring power in Lincoln Heights area. #Outage caused by high winds & heavy rain. #OttWeather #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/lP8so1Pd2P — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) October 30, 2017

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board has been forced to close several schools for the day because of the power outages. It says buses will be picking up the students to return them home and parents should not attempt to pick up their own children at the affected schools.

The rain caused ponding at several major intersections and several homeowners have reported flooded basements. Ottawa police say several streets are closed to flooding and traffic lights are out at others.

Environment Canada says that a rainfall warning remains in effect for all of Ottawa, with up to 100 mm of rain expected by the end of the day and strong winds near 80 km/h.

Ottawa has already received 1,028 mm of rain this year, beating the 2006 record of 1,000.7 mm, with two months still left in the year.

Flooding in parking lot at Riverside and Bank St. #ottnews pic.twitter.com/xFK4sQfU3M — CTVMorningLiveOttawa (@CTVOttMornLive) October 30, 2017

Drive carefully and give yourself a lot of extra time. Flooding on the roads is wreaking havoc all over. #stalledcars #flooding #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/X4UGWMDU9i — Michelle Kisil (@MkisilMcHugh) October 30, 2017

Poor visibility this morning on the roads. Please take extra time to look for pedestrians + cyclists, especially at intersection crossings. pic.twitter.com/3dpXG2fk7c — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 30, 2017