RCMP say Nunavut teen charged after Mountie stabbed numerous times
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 1:20PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE BAY, Nunavut - Police have charged a Nunavut teen after a Mountie was stabbed numerous times while responding to a firearms complaint.
The constable is recovering in an Edmonton hospital after being flown by air ambulance from Cambridge Bay via Yellowknife.
RCMP say officers went to a home in Cambridge Bay on Sunday to investigate reports of a youth waving a pistol, which turned out to be a pellet gun.
The constable was stabbed after Mounties went inside the home to make an arrest.
Police say Buddy Mala, who is 18, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Mala is being in custody pending a June 27 court hearing in Nunavut.
