

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The RCMP have reached a settlement with a former member of the famed Musical Ride who sued the force for sexual assault and harassment she said she received from some male colleagues.

Staff Sgt. Caroline O’Farrell alleged that she was sexually assaulted, harassed and suffered other abuses during her time as a member of the Musical Ride in 1986 and 1987.

The details of the settlement are confidential and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed in a press release emailed to CTV News on Thursday.

“I am pleased we have been able to reach a settlement. But it makes no sense that we went through the time, expense and stress to get to where we are now, when the allegations were substantiated through a protracted internal investigation by the RCMP itself back in 1987-1988,” O’Farrell said in the release.

O’Farrell brought forth the lawsuit against the national police force in May 2013. The claim detailed numerous instances of abuse by some of her Musical Ride colleagues, which she said left her with post-traumatic stress, led to the breakdown of her marriage and impeded her career with the force.

More to come...