

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A former RCMP counter-terrorism officer has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for torturing and starving his young son in the basement of the family's home.

After time already served, the 45-year-old faces 13 years and two months in prison.

Last month during his sentencing hearing, the man apologized for being "a monster" to his son, who was just 11 years old when he was found wandering his west Ottawa neighbourhood, emaciated and in search of water after escaping the home in February 2013.

Crown prosecutors had argued the man should receive a cumulative 23 years behind bars, less time served, for inflicting horrific abuse on his son.

Defence lawyer Robert Carew argued the father should serve between five and seven years, noting several recent cases involving similar offences had resulted in sentences within that range.

The man's wife, the boy's adoptive mother, was found guilty of assault with a weapon and failing to provide the necessaries of life and was given a three-year sentence.