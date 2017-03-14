RCMP needs help naming their 13 new police puppies
The Name the Puppy 2017 contest is held yearly to name 13 German shepherd fur balls that will grow up to be RCMP police dogs. (RCMP photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:34PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:36PM EDT
INNISFAIL, Alta. - Mounties need help to name their new puppies.
The Name the Puppy 2017 contest is held yearly to name 13 German shepherd fur balls that will grow up to be RCMP police dogs.
Children age 14 and under can enter the contest, which runs until April 11.
Names of the puppies must begin with the letter K.
Contest winners will be announced on May 11.
Winners will each receive a laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Cabbie acquitted of sex assault no longer licensed to drive a taxi in Halifax
- Toronto man appealing sex assault conviction says judge was biased
- Quebec food banks to get unsold surplus grocery store food
- Vancouver tops quality of life ranking in North America, survey finds
- Witness says Charest would stop coaching her if she refused his sexual advances