

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Mounties in northern Manitoba have opened an investigation into the case of a dog badly burned after being thrown into a firepit.

Katie Powell, president and founder of Save a Dog Network Canada, said two kids between 10 and 12 years old took a family's dog off a porch on Sunday and tossed him into a firepit on the Red Sucker Lake First Nation.

The eight-month-old dog, a lab mix named Polo, is recovering at a veterinarian clinic in Winnipeg.

RCMP spokeswoman Tara Seel says no one called to report the incident, but urges anyone with information to call police.

She called it heartbreaking and says the matter is very serious.

Powell said the family is devastated and wants a better life for the dog, so they've asked her group to find another home for their pet.

"We take these things very seriously," Seel said. "If anyone has any information, we strongly encourage them to contact police."