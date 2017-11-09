

The Canadian Press





SALMON ARM , B.C. -- The RCMP have completed their search of a British Columbia farm where the remains of an 18-year-old woman were found.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the rural property near Salmon Arm was turned over to its owners at midday Thursday after all police personnel and equipment left the site.

"We're not in a position to be discussing as to what we were looking for, what led us to the property and how we obtained the search warrant," he said.

Mounties began searching the 10-hectare property on Salmon River Road on Oct. 19 and last week said Traci Genereaux's remains were found.

The investigation into her death continues and it is being treated as suspicious, Moskaluk said.

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, B.C.

RCMP established a tip line and are encouraging anyone with information to call police.

"In speaking with the investigators earlier this week, they were receiving information directly through the tip line and we're hopeful further information will come forward," Moskaluk said.

No charges have been laid in connection with her death or disappearance, Moskaluk said.

Police removed temporary shelters and heavy equipment from the property earlier this week.

Four other women have been reported missing in the north Okanagan area in the past 20 months but police have not linked the search to any other investigations. Moskaluk said officers have been in touch with their families about completing the search on the property.

"We continue to offer whatever support that we can and provide them with the information that we can," he said.

A title search shows the property that was searched by police is owned by Wayne and Evelyn Sagmoen.

Police have not said if they are related to Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, who was charged Oct. 17 with disguising his face with intent to commit an offence, uttering threats and weapons offences.

The charges came after police issued a warning to "the general public and women sex workers" about a possible risk around Salmon River Road after a incident on Aug. 28 when a woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm.

Police have not linked the search of the farm with the public warning.

Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in court in Vernon on Nov. 23.