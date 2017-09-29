An RCMP police dog set off a discarded handgun while tracking a pair of assault suspects in a wooded area near Calgary.

On Wednesday evening, Mounties responded to a reported assault with a weapon at a grocery store parking lot in Chestermere, a bedroom community east of Calgary.

According to the RCMP, two male suspects -- one brandishing a handgun -- had allegedly assaulted another male. When witnesses intervened, the RCMP says the suspects fled the area on foot. No shots were fired.

Officers, along with the RCMP Police Dog Service, soon attempted to locate the suspects.

“While tracking, the police dog located a handgun in a bushy treed area,” a statement released by the Chestermere RCMP said. “During the recovery by the police dog, the trigger was activated and a shot was fired from the handgun.”

Neither the dog nor the police officers were injured.

Police do not believe that the orgiinal assault was random. The victim, who was briefly hospitalized, only sustained minor injuries.

RCMP are still looking for the suspects. Witnesses are being urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.