RCMP cleared of mistreating family after shooting of Sask. Indigenous man
Family, friends and supporters for Colten Boushie hold signs during a rally outside of the Saskatchewan Provincial Court in North Battleford, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (Liam Richards / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Jennifer Graham, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:43PM EDT
REGINA - An internal RCMP investigation has cleared officers who were accused of mistreating the family of an Indigenous man after he was shot to death on a Saskatchewan farm.
Colten Boushie's family filed a complaint about the way they were treated when being notified of his death in August 2016.
Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, has said police surrounded her home, had "an improper attitude," started searching without permission and asked her if she'd been drinking.
A letter sent by the RCMP to the family says the complaint was unfounded and adds that officers believed someone who ran from the shooting scene could have been in the house and armed.
Chris Murphy, a lawyer for the Boushie family, says the RCMP explanations in the letter don't make sense.
Murphy says either police were there to notify Baptiste of her son's death or to search the house -- and if it was for both reasons, they should have checked the home first.
