RCMP ask for help identifying man driving ATV with children aboard
RCMP released this image showing the man driving the ATV with the children on it. (Cumberland District RCMP)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 8:17AM EDT
The RCMP is searching for a man spotted driving an ATV in a “dangerous manner” that had two children on board wearing bicycle helmets in Springhill, N.S. on Monday evening.
According to a police release, one child was sitting in front of the man and the other one was seated behind him while he drove along McGee Street at around 9 p.m. local time.
When an RCMP officer attempted to stop the driver, he sped off into a nearby field and got away, police said.
The Cumberland District RCMP is appealing to the public for help in identifying the man because they’re concerned about the dangerous manner he was operating the ATV and that the two children were wearing bicycle helmets and not "the appropriate safety equipment."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Decision expected in Toronto man's appeal of sex assault conviction
- Young child seriously injured after being struck by farming equipment
- RCMP ask for help identifying man driving ATV with children aboard
- Eighth North Atlantic right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- Investigators at Quebec reserve years after disappearance of Indigenous teens