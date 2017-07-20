

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP is searching for a man spotted driving an ATV in a “dangerous manner” that had two children on board wearing bicycle helmets in Springhill, N.S. on Monday evening.

According to a police release, one child was sitting in front of the man and the other one was seated behind him while he drove along McGee Street at around 9 p.m. local time.

When an RCMP officer attempted to stop the driver, he sped off into a nearby field and got away, police said.

The Cumberland District RCMP is appealing to the public for help in identifying the man because they’re concerned about the dangerous manner he was operating the ATV and that the two children were wearing bicycle helmets and not "the appropriate safety equipment."