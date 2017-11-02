

Six years after being forced from their community by intense floods, about 30 families returned home to the Lake St. Martin First Nation in Manitoba.

About 1,400 people were forced to flee the reserve and relocate in Winnipeg in May, 2011, after houses in the community were completely destroyed by heavy spring floods. They were left in a temporary state of limbo, with many staying in hotels and short-term rentals.

On Thursday, the families were given the keys to their news homes in Lake St. Martin, about 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Community members visited each of the homes, which were surrounded by freshly-laid sod, to celebrate the long-awaited return.

The homecoming marks the first phase of an operation that will rebuild 150 new houses in the reserve. All of the homes are expected to be ready by the end of November.

Members of Lake St. Martin are still waiting to receive part of a $90-million settlement filed with other First Nations communities against the federal and provincial governments.

In the class-action lawsuit, the communities alleged that the province caused the flood “knowingly and recklessly” in Indigenous communities by pushing excessive amounts of floodwater into Lake Manitoba. About 4,000 members were involved in the lawsuit.

At least 60 community members helped rebuild the houses alongside Matix Lumber, which won a $32-million contract for the construction efforts.

Fresh sod surrounds Alex Traverse's new home in newly developed Lake St. Martin First Nation. 40 homes ready 6 years after 2011 flood. pic.twitter.com/v7UBcKml5N — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) November 2, 2017

