Rare comic books stolen in two separate heists, police investigate
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 12:48PM EDT
Police in southern Ontario are investigating two separate thefts of rare comic books valued at more than $300,000.
Durham regional police say the owner of a comic book business had both his home and workplace broken into at separate times this month.
The first alleged break-in took place on Sept. 18 when police say roughly $54,000 worth of comics went missing from the owner's home in Newcastle, Ont.
Just under a week later, police allege two suspects broke into his warehouse in Pickering, Ont., and stole a box of comics valued at a quarter of a million dollars.
Police say the two male suspects allegedly covered their faces with masks and scarves, and wore gloves during the break-ins.
Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.
