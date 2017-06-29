Rare blue lobster gets pardoned from the pot
A rare blue lobster named 'Blue' was released back into the ocean on Thursday, June 29, 2017 after being caught three weeks earlier.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 6:18PM EDT
A rare blue lobster is back in the open ocean after a brief stint as a landlubber’s lucky pet.
The colourful crustacean was captured about three weeks ago by fisherman in Arisaig, N.S. and adopted by an admiring fish plant worker, who aptly named her “Blue.”
“It’s special,” the worker, Tim Wallace, told CTV Atlantic. “So it ain’t going with the rest of them. It’s the luckiest lobster here.”
Unlike her red-hued brethren, Blue wasn’t destined for the dinner table. She was kept in her own tank at the fish plant and fed bits of redfish and herring.
Blue lobsters are considered good luck amongst fisherman. Estimates suggest that about one in two million lobsters are born with the unusual cerulean shell, which happens when a lobster has a surplus of a particular protein.
On Thursday, a small gathering at a Nova Scotia beach bid adieu to the lucky lobster.
After saying a few words, Wallace plunked Blue back into the sea and watched as she swam away.
Her release comes as fisherman in parts of the Northumberland Strait packed up their traps for the end of lobster season.
Last year, two Cape Breton fishermen said they captured two blue lobsters over the Victoria Day long weekend.
With files from CTV Atlantic
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- B.C. Liberals resigned to defeat in the legislature after 16 years in power
- Man charged with taking 3 women hostage in Toronto massage parlour
- Rare blue lobster gets pardoned from the pot
- Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqaluit
- 'Good Samaritan' returns $4,900 found on park bench in Hamilton, Ont.