

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A rainfall warning has been posted for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria, and up to 70 millimetres are expected.

Environment Canada says the storm will unleash strong winds in Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, with gusts from 70 to 90 kilometres.

It says strong winds will also pick up through Puget Sound, the Haro Strait and Georgia Strait on Saturday.

The storm is the latest in a series that has lashed the southern coast.

Environment Canada warns residents that flooding is possible in low-lying areas.