Rain and wind predicted to lash part of southern B.C. on weekend
A man reaches to pull up the hood on a poncho as he and a child ride a tandem bike along the Stanley Park seawall during a rain storm in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday August 29, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 6:32PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- A rainfall warning has been posted for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria, and up to 70 millimetres are expected.
Environment Canada says the storm will unleash strong winds in Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands, with gusts from 70 to 90 kilometres.
It says strong winds will also pick up through Puget Sound, the Haro Strait and Georgia Strait on Saturday.
The storm is the latest in a series that has lashed the southern coast.
Environment Canada warns residents that flooding is possible in low-lying areas.
