

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two young men are being credited with helping save a woman’s life after a vehicle she was travelling in veered off a Halifax road and fell into the water.

Jessee Lowe, 19, and his friend Nathan Sampson had spent the day at the beach and were travelling down a stretch of winding road on June 4.

That’s when they spotted a car behind them careen off St. Margarets Bay Road and fall down an embankment.

Thinking fast, Lowe turned the car around and parked it near the accident. The two young men made their way into the trees and down the embankment to the pond below.

The driver of the car was unhurt, but a female passenger was unconscious and trapped inside the sinking vehicle.

The two young men sprang into action. They fought against thick mud to pull open one of the car doors. They eventually got hold of the woman’s leg and were able to pull her out.

“Her face was blue, her lips were purple. It was like looking at a dead body,” Lowe told CTV Atlantic.

Fortunately, Sampson knew how to perform CPR, and he began giving the unconscious woman the life-saving measures with Lowe’s help.

“So he started giving her compressions, and he said, give her breaths, so I gave her breaths, and after doing that probably about seven or eight times, she made her first little hiccup,” Lowe said.

First responders rushed to the scene and brought the woman to hospital. The RCMP is not releasing her name, but CTV Atlantic has learned that she is doing well after spending a week in hospital.

The RCMP has lauded the two men for their quick thinking and heroic action.

“These two young men did something that I hope most people would do. They helped save someone’s life that night,” said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The area where the accident took place is shrouded by dense brush, and the steep embankment would’ve made it difficult to spot the sinking car. RCMP say it’s fortunate that the two young men were in the area when the accident took place.

Lowe credits adrenaline and his friend’s first aid expertise for the successful rescue.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done or could’ve done with myself if we didn’t get her out in time,” he said.

With a report from CTV Atlantic