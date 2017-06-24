

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebecers are taking part in Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day and Fete Nationale du Quebec festivities in the lead up to Canada 150 celebrations.

The festivities mark the province’s national holiday to celebrate the culture and heritage of Canada’s francophones and how they have shaped the country.

The province hosted a major concert in Montreal on Friday night with various francophone artists including David Usher, Vincent Vallieres and Ingrid St-Pierre

“Today on la Fête nationale du Quebec, Sophie and I join our fellow Quebecers to proudly celebrate the unique history and identity of Quebec,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

“One Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, we also join Francophones across the country to celebrate our language, heritage and traditions,” he continued.

In late May, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Melanie Joly, announced that Quebec would receive a portion of the $2.4M in federal funding for activities across the country, for Fete Nationale and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day celebrations, a first for the province.

The celebrations are also part of the 12 days of Canada 150 from June 21 to July 2. Other celebrations in the lead up to Canada Day include Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27.

Trudeau visited several cities across the province on Friday to join in on their celebrations, including Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Trois Rivieres and Boischatel.

A little rain couldn’t dampen the festivities in Quebec. What a great day! pic.twitter.com/zQ0SNIkBrM — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 23, 2017

Superbe spectacle de la Fête Nationale au Quartier des spectacles. Vive Montréal! Salutations @melaniejoly :) pic.twitter.com/gJ0QtUvOTL — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) June 24, 2017