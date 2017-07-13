

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new bylaw that could lift the ban on pit bull-type dogs in Chateauguay, Que. was put forward on Monday, just months after Montreal’s ban took effect.

The proposed bylaw also comes at the same time as Bill 128, proposed new provincial legislation to ban pit bull-type dogs and other specific breeds, makes its way through the national assembly.

Chateauguay has had a pit bull ban in place since the 1980’s, but has been working on new bylaws for two years.

Chateauguay’s Mayor Nathalie Simon told CTV Montreal that breed-specific legislation doesn’t work and is nearly impossible to enforce.

“When we were in front of a judge to make it respected we were more often losing than winning our case,” she said.

Rather than specific breeds, the new bylaw would focus on pet owners and complaints about individual dogs.

“This is the right way to go,” said Hugh McGurnaghan, a pet owner who almost lost his dog to the ban. “This is the global trend in animal control bylaws.”

If passed, the bylaw would impose stricter leash rules , a veterinarian would evaluate a dog following a complaint about aggressive behaviour, and owners of dangerous dogs, as determined according to a rating system, could face a fine of up to $2000 or have their dog seized or euthanized.

“Now the onus is going to be on responsible ownership, rather than a breed,” said animal rights activist Susan MacKasy. “It’s a lot more secure for all the citizens as well,” she added.

Chateauguay city council is set to vote on the bylaw on Aug. 21.

With files from CTV Montreal’s Angela MacKenzie