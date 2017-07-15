Quebec ticket wins Friday night's $10M Lotto Max jackpot
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 15, 2017 9:28AM EDT
TORONTO -- A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night's $10 million dollar Lotto Max jackpot.
The exact location of where the ticket was purchased was not immediately revealed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 21 will again be approximately $10 million.
