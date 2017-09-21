Quebec suspect charged with murder in Amber Alert case out of coma: lawyer
Quebec provincial police officers search the side of a road for evidence into the disappearance of a man and a young boy in Lachute, Que., Friday, September 15 , 2017. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
MONTREAL -- A man who fled authorities last week with his six-year-old boy and who was later charged in the slaying of the child's mother is close to being released from hospital, his lawyer said Thursday.
Pierre Gauthier says his 41-year-old client called him from the Ottawa hospital where he had been staying since an alleged suicide attempt last week while in police custody.
The suspect had reportedly been in a coma.
Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the suspect's six-year-old boy after they discovered the body of the child's mother last Thursday night in Saint-Eustache, Que., north of Montreal.
The child's father was arrested Friday by Ontario provincial police and the boy was found safe in a stolen vehicle in eastern Ontario.
The suspect was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of the boy's mother.
He will be questioned by police regarding the disappearance of a 71-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday in Arundel, Que., about 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Yvon Lacasse went missing Thursday in Lachute Que., after his vehicle was stolen.
Gauthier said his client will be brought to police headquarters "where he could have to answer to new charges."
The suspect was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday but couldn't due to his health.
He is scheduled to appear in court next week in Saint-Jerome, Que.
