Quebec solidaire votes to merge with Option nationale ahead of 2018 election
Quebec Solidaire MNA Manon Masse tables a petition, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 1:36PM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- Two small, left-leaning Quebec sovereigntist political parties have moved a step closer to joining forces ahead of next year's provincial election.
The members of Quebec solidaire voted today by a strong margin to approve the merger with Option nationale.
Party co-spokeswoman Manon Masse welcomed the vote result, calling it an important step for the province's progressive independence movement.
The two parties reached an agreement in October but the deal must be endorsed by both memberships before it is made official.
Option nationale's membership will vote on the merger next week.
Quebec solidaire holds three seats in the 125-member Quebec legislature, while Option nationale holds none.
