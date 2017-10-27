

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec’s provincial police force conducted a raid on the headquarters of the Montreal police department on Thursday evening in connection to allegations against a high-ranking officer.

The Surete du Quebec’s mixed squad, which specializes in internal affairs, searched the downtown headquarters in relation to an investigation against Imad Sawaya, Montreal Police Chief Philippe Pichet’s right-hand man.

The SQ also searched Plateau Mont-Royal Station 38 on Rachel Street East and several other locations during the raid.

Pichet told reporters early Friday morning that he was aware of the raids and fully co-operating.

“I was informed yesterday night by the deputy chief of the Surete du Quebec that there was an allegation on one of my high-ranked officers and they were about to do some searches in different places through the city of Montreal, including the headquarters," he said.

There are reports that an officer has been claiming overtime pay and other compensation that he’s not entitled to.

Pichet told CTV News that the raids weren’t related to any presumed fraud. He said it concerns another matter, but would not elaborate.

More to come…

With files from CTV Montreal