Quebec provincial police probe slaying involving retired former officer
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 10:26AM EDT
ROBERVAL, Que. - Quebec provincial police say they've opened a homicide investigation into the slaying of one of their former members.
Police identified the victim today as Norbert Fortin, 64, a retired officer who lived alone in a rural area.
Police say family members found a body inside his home on Sunday morning in the municipality of Sainte-Hedwidge, in the Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Sgt. Jean Tremblay says crime scene technicians and investigators have taken over the home after police declared the death a homicide.
Tremblay says the area is a small village of about 800, but the victim's home was in a rural area with homes mostly spread out.
Fortin had been retired for some time and had worked at the nearby station in Roberval, about 260 kilometres north of Quebec City.
