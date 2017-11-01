

The Canadian Press





Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he's leaning toward forming an independent committee to monitor the province's anti-corruption unit.

He told reporters today it's time to have a discussion on what oversight society should have over its police forces, especially those with investigative mandates.

The premier's comments come as the unit continues to resist calls to clarify the circumstances surrounding last week's arrest of a member of the legislature.

Guy Ouellette was detained last Wednesday in connection with an investigation by the unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.

Ouellette, who has not been charged, told the legislature Tuesday he's being intimidated and muzzled by UPAC in an attempt to keep him quiet.

The head of UPAC told the media the same day the arrest was one step in a large investigation and that any possible charges will only be laid once it is complete.