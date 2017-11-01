Quebec premier leaning toward forming committee to monitor anti-corruption unit
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard comments on MNA Guy Ouellette, who was recently released after being arrested last week in connection with the disclosure of confidential documents, during a news conference at the National Assembly in Quebec City, Tuesday, October 31, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 1, 2017 2:39PM EDT
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he's leaning toward forming an independent committee to monitor the province's anti-corruption unit.
He told reporters today it's time to have a discussion on what oversight society should have over its police forces, especially those with investigative mandates.
The premier's comments come as the unit continues to resist calls to clarify the circumstances surrounding last week's arrest of a member of the legislature.
Guy Ouellette was detained last Wednesday in connection with an investigation by the unit, known as UPAC, into an important information leak to the media last April.
Ouellette, who has not been charged, told the legislature Tuesday he's being intimidated and muzzled by UPAC in an attempt to keep him quiet.
The head of UPAC told the media the same day the arrest was one step in a large investigation and that any possible charges will only be laid once it is complete.
