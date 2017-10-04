Quebec police officer shot on arrival at domestic dispute
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 4:52AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 4, 2017 6:53AM EDT
SALABERRY-DE-VALLEYFIELD, Que. - A Quebec provincial police officer is in hospital after being shot Tuesday night southwest of Montreal.
Officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at about 9:30 p.m. at a home Salaberry-de-Valleyfield.
As police arrived, a man reported to be in his 70s opened fire, hitting the officer at least once.
The unidentified officer was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and was is critical but stable condition.
A standoff with the shooter ensued, and when police entered the home at about 2 a.m., they found the body of a woman in her 60s and the man with undisclosed injuries.
He was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated. There was no immediate word on charges.
