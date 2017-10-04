

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec police officer was shot after responding to an altercation in Valleyfield, Que. on Tuesday night.

A spokesman with the Surete du Quebec told CTV News Montreal that police were called around 9:30 p.m. after a report of an altercation between a man and a woman.

One officer was shot shortly after arriving at the scene, and was rushed to hospital where they are now in stable condition.

The woman involved in the 911 call was found unconscious in a nearby home, and later pronounced dead. The man was arrested and taken to hospital.