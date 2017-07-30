

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police have opened a murder investigation after a man's body was found in a wooded area on Montreal's South Shore.

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle discovered the body near the foot of Mont-Saint-Hilaire late Saturday.

Police say the body bore signs of violence and it was unclear how long it had been there.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have no suspects and are asking the public to come forward with information about the crime.