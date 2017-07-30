Quebec police investigating homicide after ATV rider finds body in woods
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 30, 2017 12:57PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 30, 2017 6:43PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police have opened a murder investigation after a man's body was found in a wooded area on Montreal's South Shore.
The driver of an all-terrain vehicle discovered the body near the foot of Mont-Saint-Hilaire late Saturday.
Police say the body bore signs of violence and it was unclear how long it had been there.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Police have no suspects and are asking the public to come forward with information about the crime.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec police investigating homicide after ATV rider finds body in woods
- Fentanyl-laced heroin suspected in four Toronto overdose deaths since Thursday
- 'Waste of money': New Sask. overpass meant for big vehicles is too narrow
- New Brunswick forest fire forces dozens to evacuate
- Ont. First Nation resident seeks long-promised air pollution review