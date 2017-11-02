Quebec mom facing first-degree murder charges in deaths of three newborns
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:36PM EDT
SAINTE-MARTHE-SUR-LE-LAC, Que. - Quebec provincial police say a woman is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of three newborns.
Provincial police say all three babies were hers.
They say the 27-year-old woman from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-lac, northwest of Montreal, will appear in court today in Saint-Jerome.
Authorities say a search of her home on Oct. 16 led police to the bodies of three newborns stemming from different pregnancies.
The woman was arrested Wednesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Oland to face retrial next October for murder of his multi-millionaire father
- Police seeking public's help in locating killer of woman reported missing in 2015
- Quebec mom facing first-degree murder charges in deaths of three newborns
- Man convicted of beating mother to death receives life sentence, no parole for 12 years
- Volunteers behind National Holocaust Monument hope for snow clearing solution