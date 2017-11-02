Quebec mom arraigned on three first-degree murder charges in deaths of newborns
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 2, 2017 1:36PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, November 2, 2017 4:18PM EDT
SAINTE-MARTHE-SUR-LE-LAC, Que. -- A Quebec woman has been arraigned on six charges, including three of first-degree murder in the death of three newborns.
The 27-year-old woman appeared in court in Saint-Jerome this afternoon and was ordered detained until her next court appearance in December.
Provincial police said in a statement earlier the three babies were all hers.
Authorities say a search of her home on Oct. 16 led police to the remains of three newborns from different pregnancies.
The woman was arrested Wednesday.
It is not clear when the accused gave birth to the babies.
