Quebec man, teen girl face human trafficking charges in Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 12:29PM EST
Ottawa police say a teenage girl and a man from Gatineau, Que., are facing several human trafficking charges.
They say a young female came forward two months ago with allegations police say were investigated and corroborated.
Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged with trafficking persons under 18 by exercising control, financial benefit from a person under 18 and advertising another person's sexual services.
The teen girl has been charged with trafficking persons under 18 by exercising control, trafficking persons under 18 by recruiting and financial benefit from a person under 18.
Police say the accused appeared in court Thursday for a hearing.
Investigators say they believe there may be more victims.
