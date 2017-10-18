Quebec lawmakers vote to pass controversial religious neutrality bill
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 11:05AM EDT
QUEBEC -- A controversial Quebec religious neutrality bill that obliges citizens to uncover their faces while giving and receiving state services is now law.
Members of the national assembly voted 66-51 in favour of the legislation, known as Bill 62.
The bill also provides for the possibility of religious accommodation if certain criteria are met.
It was initially intended for provincial employees but was extended this year to include municipal and public transit workers.
