Quebec gun lobby holds rally in second location after earlier criticism
Guy Morin, vice-president of a Quebec group opposed to the provincial long-gun registry, is shown at his home, Thursday, February 25, 2016 in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 2:26PM EST
MONTREAL -- A pro-gun lobby held a rally at a sugar shack west of Quebec City on Saturday after it was forced to backtrack on a plan to have the event at a memorial site for the 14 women who were killed at Ecole polytechnique in 1989.
The group posted on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon to say the event was was running smoothly.
Originally, the group had wanted to stage the event at Montreal's Place du 6 decembre.
That idea was quickly and roundly blasted by politicians of all stripes, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.
Guy Morin, president of the pro-gun lobby, has said that the group did not realize the plan would generate such widespread denunciation.
Wednesday will be the 28th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec gun lobby holds rally in second location after earlier criticism
- Montreal police searching for thieves who made off with four works of art
- Hundreds rally in Toronto against sexual misconduct
- 'This was done on purpose': Steel bars destroy Canadian farmers' crops, combines
- Former P.E.I. doctor opens up about struggle with opiod addiction in new memoir