

CTVNews.ca Staff





The owners of a small grocery store in Quebec are the surprising beneficiaries of a man's record $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The Marche Du Village in L'Ange Gardien, a town of 2,500 people, may not have won Friday's jackpot, but they did the next best thing: they sold it.

As part of selling the winning lottery tickets, the store's owners receive one per cent of the jackpot as a prize.

"We're thrilled," said store co-owner Yuhan Roy. "It's like money falling from the sky."

The store has been in the town for nearly 50 years, and owners say this is the first time they've won such a large amount of money from selling lottery tickets.

The ticket was bought by a man who had purchased 20 tickets to give to family members. He showed up on Saturday morning to check his numbers.

"He was calm," said Roy. "I was certainly more agitated than him."

Roy says he has some plans on how to celebrate his new found wealth.

"We'll spoil our employees," he said.

With a report from CTV Montreal's Tarah Schwartz