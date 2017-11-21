Quebec finance minister announces personal income tax cuts
Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao responds to the Opposition during question period Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the legislature in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 4:16AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2017 4:19PM EST
Quebec's finance minister is cutting income taxes, injecting money into health and education and financing a plan to fight poverty.
Carlos Leitao held a news conference in Quebec City this afternoon to give an update to the province's finances.
The government says a family of two adults and two children that earns $88,000 a year will see a tax reduction of $1,200, while a single person who earns $44,000 will save $500.
Families will also receive $100 for each child so they can purchase school supplies.
The measure will be retroactive to this year and parents will receive a first cheque in January.
Leitao's announcement comes less than a year before the next provincial election, which is set for Oct. 1, 2018.
