Quebec expected to table marijuana legislation today
Dried cannabis plants are sorted at the Farmacy in south-west Quebec on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 4:33AM EST
QUEBEC - The Quebec government is expected to table its own cannabis legislation today and set up a provincially owned corporation that will control and sell the drug.
Ottawa has promised marijuana will be legal across Canada by next July 1 and has left it to the provinces to create their own legal framework on how the law would be enforced on their territory.
Quebec has been asking the federal government to push back the deadline by one year so the province can reach agreement with Ottawa on various money-related issues such as the division of tax revenues.
The Quebec body that will oversee the pot industry is to be called the Societe quebecoise du cannabis.
