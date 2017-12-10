Quebec driver facing charges after van crashes with four children aboard
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 10, 2017 12:18PM EST
LONGUEUIL, Que. -- A 40-year-old man is facing dangerous driving charges after a van with four children on board was involved in a series of collisions near Montreal on Saturday.
Quebec provincial police say the van hit at least three other vehicles in three separate locations in what they're describing as a road rage incident.
They say calls began arriving at about 10 a.m. about a man driving dangerously with children in his vehicle on Highway 132 in Longueuil.
Police arrested the driver after the van hit a wall following the third collision. The driver of one of the other cars was also arrested but later released.
One of the children was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.
Police say a quantity of drugs was seized from the van.
