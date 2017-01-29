Quebec City police confirm fatalities at mosque shooting
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 9:33PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 29, 2017 9:53PM EST
Quebec City police confirm there have been fatalities in a shooting incident at a local mosque, but aren't saying how many victims. Police say two people have been arrested.
A live video feed on a Facebook page of a mosque showed images of multiple police vehicles and yellow police tape.
