

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec City paramedics are pressuring their provincial government to put more ambulances on the roads, pointing to three deaths in four days as evidence of a shortage.

Jean-Francois Gagne, a member of the paramedics union FPHQ, described one of the incidents, which he says happened on Sunday at around 4 a.m.

Gagne says a woman in Beauport was having trouble breathing and experiencing a rapid heartbeat. The nearest ambulance was parked near the centre of the city and it took 17 minutes to reach her, Gagne said. She died on the way to the hospital.

Gagne says the trip would have taken three to four minutes if an ambulance had been available in Beauport.

“It’s not unusual to have no ambulance available” in a specific area, he said.

“We've got a really large territory, the population is getting older, we've got a lot more traffic, we're doing more interventions,” he added.

Just last week, Gagne joined Parti Quebecois MNA Agnes Maltais joined Gagne to address the alleged ambulance shortage.

Liberal Health Minister Gaetan Barrette, meanwhile, disputed the union’s numbers and said that the services are adequate.

“That doesn’t mean that periodically we're not to reassess the situation,” Barrette said.

Barrette accused the paramedics of fearmongering as a pressure tactic in ongoing contract negotiations.

“If that's not an opportunity to use the media to put pressure on government,” he said, “I don't know what is.”

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Quebec City Bureau Chief Maya Johnson