Quebec City mosque reopens for prayers six days after deadly shooting
A woman carries flowers at a makeshift memorial near the site of the mosque shooting, Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 4:54PM EST
MONTREAL -- The Quebec City mosque where six people were killed reopened for prayers on Saturday, six days after the tragedy.
Mosque president Mohamed Yangui said the first prayer was held at 6 a.m.
He described the moment as both painful and positive.
"It's good to return because mosques belong to Allah, to God," he said in an interview.
"They have to be opened, despite our pain, to receive the faithful to pray five times a day, as is our duty."
Due to ongoing renovations, men prayed on the first floor and women moved to the basement.
Earlier this week, the public was allowed inside to view the bullet-riddled walls and bloodstained floors where six men died.
Yangui said the mosque's decor will be changed as part of the repairs.
"We don't want to forget (what happened), but we want people to be able to walk in without setting off bad memories," he said.
The victims, aged between 39 and 60, were killed when a gunman stormed the mosque on Sunday night and opened fire on men who were attending prayer.
Funeral services were held for the men on Thursday and Friday in Montreal and Quebec City.
Gatherings are planned in those cities this weekend to mark the tragedy.
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Quebec City mosque reopens for prayers six days after deadly shooting
- Winter weather chaos strikes Vancouver, again
- Montreal photographer allegedly refuses to shoot gay wedding
- Alberta teen won't attend D.C. field trip after Trump's travel ban
- Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban